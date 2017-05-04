Expect closures and reduced speeds during repaving work

Repaving projects will close lanes and reduce speeds on both ends of Grays Harbor.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that portions of US 12 and State Route 109 are scheduled to get repaving done this month, and drivers can expect delays.

Crews are scheduled to begin resurfacing sections of State Route 109 near Copalis Beach and Taholah on May 15, followed by the work on US 12 near Oakville.

Crews will put down chip seal along various sections of the highways.

Drivers will see single-lane closures and reduced speed limits as 35 mph signs are placed in the work zones through September.

Work areas: