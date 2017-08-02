Excessive Heat Warning for Grays Harbor

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for most of Western Washington, including parts of Grays Harbor County through early Friday morning.

Temperatures in East County are forecast to reach the high 90’s today and then 100 degrees or more Thursday.

Those travelling toward Olympia, Tacoma, Portland and Seattle are likely to see temperatures over 100 degrees, possibly as high as 105 degrees on Thursday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect through Thursday night.

The chance of wildfire, dune fires and brush fires is extremely high.

Please use extreme caution with fire outdoors, especially while cooking.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management is urging everyone to check on friends, neighbors, the elderly and those with special needs during this very hot week.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Those working outdoors should remain diligent for heat related symptoms, remain hydrated and take plenty of breaks.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is occurring or expected to occur in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.