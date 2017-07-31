Excessive Heat Warning for the area this week

Unusually hot weather is expected this week, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Tuesday through Friday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees for inland areas on Tuesday, with possible highs of 104-107 on Wednesday and Thursday before dropping back down to 100 by Friday. Saturday temperatures will still be very warm with well above normal.

Low temperatures are expected to remain warm, dropping to the mid 60s and lower 70s overnight, with these overnight lows in the 80s in the foothills and lower Cascades.

Record high temperatures are likely.

Along the coast, temperatures will be cooler, but are still expected to be in the 80s, with those highs drastically increasing as a person would travel further away from the ocean, .

Officials warn to take extra precautions, especially if working or spending time outdoors. They say that any strenuous outdoor activities should be rescheduled to the early mornings or evenings if possible to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.