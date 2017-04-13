Even more roundabouts are coming to Grays Harbor

Following discussion in Aberdeen and Montesano about the possibilities of roundabouts coming to the town, as well as a planned roundabout in Raymond coming this summer, more roundabouts could be coming.

WSDOT Communications Consultant Doug Adamson tells KXRO that plans are underway for a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge.

Adamson told KXRO that the conversation started when they looked at upgrades for the intersection of US 101 and US 105.

“We looked around at this intersection…would it be better if we rebuilt these signals, which would be pretty costly, or potentially look at another option.

Adamson said that the logical decision would be a roundabout.

“We’re proposing for a roundabout to be built there at the intersection.”

Adamson told KXRO that the current timeline would be for the roundabout to be built in 2020 when upgrades were scheduled.

In addition to the Downtown Aberdeen, Montesano, and Raymond roundabouts, additional roundabouts are planned on US 12 at Anderson and Moon Roads, as well as a proposal to place one in Westport at Ocean Ave and Montesano Street.

The WSDOT has been building roundabouts on state highways in Washington since 1997, highlighting them as being “safe and efficient”.

According to studies by the Federal Highway Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, it shows that roundabouts reduced injury crashes by 75 percent at intersections where stop signs or signals were previously used.

Adamson reminds drivers that roundabouts have been placed in high traffic areas and state highways for some time, including areas with a frequent amount of large vehicles.

“…and this is important to know. All are built with large truck traffic, including fire trucks in mind. We designed these. So they are designed for big rigs, with the timber industry, people hauling chip trucks. They are designed to be able to go through those intersections. All legal sized loads.”

Currently, while there is only one roundabout in Grays Harbor in Ocean Shores, there are “approximately 120 roundabouts in Washington, with many more planned”.

