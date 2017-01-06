Estimated cost to save the Selmer’s Facade brought to Gateway Center meeting

The Gateway Center Project still doesn’t have a design and after last night’s meeting to talk more about the option of keeping the Selmer’s Façade, more information is going to be gathered before a decision is made.

A more accurate breakdown of the estimated cost of keeping the façade was brought to the meeting.

The estimated construction cost to keep the façade would be $852,582 but architect Matthew Coates said there would be more costs on top of that.

Mayor Erik Larson spoke on funding sources for the building since it is a public project.

The next meeting for the Gateway Center Project is the Thursday night January 19th at 5:30pm and Larson said the agenda of it is set to change as now more research will be done to look into the option of keeping the façade.

