Ericka Corban episode of The Voice is March 6

Ericka Corban has confirmed that she will be on NBC’s The Voice on Monday, March 6th.

I’m excited to finally be able to share…I’m a contestant on Season 12 of @nbcthevoice!! Tune in starting February 27th to see if you can spot me! #TheVoice A post shared by E R I C K A C O R B A N (@erickacorban) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:24am PST

The Aberdeen singer announced on February 11 that she auditioned for the show and will be on tv during the first episodes.

I can now officially say that I will be airing next Monday the 6th! And this dear friend of mine @micahtryba will be on that night as well! Tune in to hear both of our stories! #thevoice #season12 #friendsforlife A post shared by E R I C K A C O R B A N (@erickacorban) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Corban told KXRO that crew from The Voice visited Aberdeen to film her home, family, and backstory.

The show, which began airing in 2011 and is in its 12th season is currently underway, as coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Gwen Stefani are currently choosing their teams prior to the main competition.

In promotional videos for the show, Corban has already received airtime.

Corban cannot confirm if she does make it past the blind audition portion of the program or gets onto the main roster for the show.