Eric Nelson retiring as Aberdeen City Attorney

In a letter addressed to Aberdeen Mayor Eric Larson, Corporation Council Eric Nelson has announced his retirement.

The letter, dated June 12, states that Nelson’s last day with the City of Aberdeen will be September 14, 2017.

“I will, of course, miss all my associates at the city and the excitement of the projects underway, but it is time for me to move on to the next phase of my life.”

Nelson says in the letter that he will turn 62 in December of this year, after serving 30 years as a public employee and 28 years as the Corporation Council for the City.

At this time, it is not known the City’s plans moving forward following the retirement.