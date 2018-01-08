Environmental review completed for Willapa Harbor and Grays Harbor pesticide permit

After considering public input and conducting a thorough environmental assessment, the Washington Department of Ecology has completed the final environmental review on a proposal to use the pesticide imidacloprid to control burrowing shrimp.

Shellfish growers from Willapa Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association have requested a permit to use the pesticide on burrowing shrimp in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.

Ecology’s findings have been adopted in a Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

This review adds to the initial Environmental Impact Statement adopted in 2015.

Supplemental findings include significant impacts to sediment quality and benthic invertebrates, and little known direct risk to fish, birds, marine mammals, and human health.

Ecology will use these findings to inform the agency’s decision on the pending permit application.

The agency anticipates announcing a decision in about a month

The report compiles what Ecology learned by reviewing the best available science on this proposal and the public input received during a 45-day public comment period.

See the final report and learn more at www.ecology.wa.gov/burrowingshrimp