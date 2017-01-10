Emergency restrictions lifted for weight limits on roads

Road restrictions have been lifted in Grays Harbor, 2 days after they were put in place.

In a letter, Aberdeen City Engineer Kris Koski tells KXRO that the emergency roadway load restrictions have been lifted for City of Aberdeen roads as of Monday afternoon. Along with Aberdeen, Grays Harbor County lifted their restrictions as well.

The restrictions were put in place to allow roads to thaw following prolonged freezing temperatures and frost under the roadways, making the risk of damage greater.

After working with the county and reviewing “road temperatures and weather forecasts”, the groups determined that a significant thaw was not likely to occur this week as previously anticipated.

The city and county will be monitoring road conditions and may re-institute the restrictions as they reevaluate later this week.