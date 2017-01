Emergency planning meetings throughout the Harbor start tonight in Hoquiam

Tonight, Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will be hosting a community Personal Preparedness Forum for anyone in the area that wants to learn more about local risks and hazards.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management, Chuck Wallace told KXRO that the event will be held from 6-7 pm tonight at the Hoquiam Library.

“Our goal is to appear in all areas of the county to inform about the risk and hazards to each area, as well as what can be done to reduce the impact of any events upon their community, home and family.”

Discussions will include site specific risk and hazards for emergency and natural disasters, how to reduce the impact of any disaster event, and how to get involved in your community.

This event is free to anyone interested.

Further events will be held across the county.

February 7th—Elma Library 6:00pm

February 21st—Aberdeen Library 6:00pm

March 8th—Amanda Park Library 6:00pm

March 23rd—McCleary Library 6:00pm

April 4th—Ocean Shores Library 5:00pm

April 25th—Montesano Library 6:00pm

May 4th—Oakville Library 6:00pm

May 23rd—Westport Library 5:00pm

For more information call Grays Harbor County

Emergency Management at

(360) 964-1575 or email us at GHCDEM@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.