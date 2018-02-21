Emergency Notification test and Weather Radio event scheduled this week

This week, Grays Harbor Emergency Management will test the Coastal Community Emergency Notification and give an opportunity to purchase and learn more about NOAA Weather Radios.

Emergency Management has announced that they will test the coastal emergency notification On Thursday, February 22 at 10am.

Only those who were in the Coastal Community Emergency Notification Group prior to January 23rd will receive this test.

Once they verify the test, another date will be determined for testing those added to the Coastal Emergency Notification Group since January 23rd.

On Saturday, February 24th, Emergency Management will hold a NOAA All Hazard ALERT Weather Radio Event at the Aberdeen Walmart, from 10am -2pm.

All Hazard ALERT Weather Radios will be available for purchase along with batteries. Staff will be on hand from the Midland Corporation and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management to assist with free Weather Radio Programming.