Elma Veterans Day events scheduled for Saturday

The City of Elma will be holding their annual Veterans Day Parade & Celebration on Saturday.

Elma VFW Bill Mann Post 1948 and Auxiliary are inviting the public to join them as they remember friends and family who have served and lost their lives, and thank current and former military service members for their service.

The Elma Veterans Day Celebration begins with ceremony at the Elma Veteran’s Memorial park, located on Main Street, at 11 am.

The Veterans Day Grand Parade will start on Main Street at 1 pm.

Covered seating is available near the parade announcer on Third and Main Street at the Elma Visitors Station.

Prizes will be given out for parade floats, including Most Patriotic, Most Creative, and Judge’s Choice.

A free lunch will be provided to parade participants at the Elma Grange, located at 4th and Waldrip Street, hosted by VFW Post 1948 and Auxiliary and sponsored by City of Elma.

The luncheon will run from 11:30am – 2 pm and features the Veterans Honor Quilt Display.

During all events, the VFW will be collecting for their food drive. Donations can be brought to the corner of 3rd & Main Street in Elma before or after the parade.

For more information contact Elma Chamber of Commerce (360)482-3055.

“The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marked the signing of the armistice to end the Great War, or what would later be known as WW1, in 1918. One year later, President Wilson declared the day Armistice Day, and soldiers of the war were celebrated-those who had survived marched in hometown parades and were honored with speeches by local and national politicians. In 1938, Armistice Day was voted a national holiday, and then in 1971 became Veterans Day, honoring veterans of all wars, under President Nixon.”

