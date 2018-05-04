Elma Rest Area closing Tuesday/Wednesday

The Elma Rest Area will close next week for maintenance work.

Grays Harbor Fire District 8 shared an update from the Washington State Department of Transportation saying that the work is in preparation of the summer travel season.

Maintenance crews will temporarily close the Elma Safety Rest Area off eastbound State Route 8 for annual maintenance and repairs over two days next week.

The closure will run from 7:30 am on Tuesday, May 8 and will run until to 4 pm Wednesday, May 9.

Crews will close the restrooms and grounds to remove hazard trees.

Photo posted by Brett Paronteau and modified by KXRO