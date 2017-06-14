Elma Police make multiple large drug arrests within days

Three “significant felony drug arrests” were made in Elma, within two days.

In a report, the Elma Police Department says that on June 11th, Officer Goffena responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 600 block of E. Main.

When he arrested the man for a felony warrant and processed him at the jail, a “significant amount” of suspected methamphetamine was found on him.

In that same night, Officer Goffena saw another man with a felony warrant, and extensive drug history, driving in town. The man did not have a valid driver’s license. When Officer Goffena arrested the suspect, he found more methamphetamine on his person.

Both men were arrested for felony drug possession and taken to the Grays Harbor County Jail.

On June 12, Officer Miller contacted two suspicious men walking on the railroad tracks. EPD says that when he asked for their name, he was given false information. When he tried to arrest one of the men, he ran from the officer, hiding under a trailer in the 500 block of W. Martin Street.

Ot was found that the man had an outstanding felony warrant, and a “large amount” of heroin was found in his jacket.

The man was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center and treated for a drug overdose. When he was released, he was arrested for felony drug charges, obstruction, and making false statements to a law enforcement officer.

He was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail.