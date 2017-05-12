Elma Police are asking residents to “Back Our Blue”

In a post, EPD says that they are launching a Pro-Police campaign and are looking for community support.

In the partnership with www.varsitysportsunlimited.com, they say that “In Elma We Back Our Blue” t-shirts will be available soon.

They say that the shirts will be given to members of the community to show they support local police.

In the post, they say that the campaign is only possible with help from the community and local businesses.

They are making space available on the back of the shirt for sponsors of the campaign.

Anyone interested in being a part is asked to contact Riley Rainwater at vsu@varsitysportsunlimited.com or 1-844-447-7667.

*Featured Image not a representation of shirt design.