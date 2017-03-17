Elma PD asking for public’s help after carjacking

The Elma Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a carjacking.

Elma Police posted on their Facebook page that on March 15th at about 3:40pm, Elma Officers responded to a reported robbery and carjacking.

They say an 80 year-old Elma man was parked in the area of 6th and Main Street when a white man, approximately 20 years of age, came up to his car window.

The suspect asked the victim for bus information then indicated he had a gun, demanding the victim turn his car over to him.

The suspect fled east on Main Street towards Hwy 8 east in the stolen blue 2002 Toyota Camry 4 door, Washington License plate 155NYS.

The vehicle was recovered after the suspect crashed on State Route 8 at mile post 18.

According to Elma Police it is believed the suspect may have gotten a ride into the Olympia area by a passerby.

If you have any information or picked up a man in the area of the crash, please contact the Elma Police Department at (360)482-3131.