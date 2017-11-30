Elma man sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed bank robbery

The Department of Justice issued a release that 35 year old Don Charles Owens of Elma was sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed bank robbery.

According the DOJ, Owens robbed a Spokane Wells Fargo Bank in April, 2016.

They say that Owens was wearing a ski mask when he entered the bank, ordering customers to the ground and demanding money.

Employees complied with the man, but as Owens attempted to flee, a customer tried to stop him, pulling off his ski mask. That’s when Owens pulled out a gun and shot the customer twice.

Owens fled the scene, but left the black ski mask behind.

The FBI sent that skin mask to the Washington State Patrol crime laboratory, where they were able to recover DNA and matched it to Owens’ file.

Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, stated:

“Owens entered the bank armed with a loaded handgun and he was prepared to rob the bank at any cost with no regard for the lives and safety of the bank’s customers or employees. I commend the Spokane Police Department and the FBI for their tenacious resolve in the successful investigation of this case. The sentence that Chief Judge Rice handed down today sends a strong message that egregious conduct, like that exhibited by Owens, will not be tolerated in the Eastern District of Washington and will result in a lengthy sentence intended to punish the offender and protect the community.”

Owens originally pled guilty to the charges of for Armed Bank Robbery and Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence August, 2017.