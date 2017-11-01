Elma man dies after being pinned under an excavator

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office have released information following the death of 57 year old James Miller of Elma.

According to their report, they were called to the 200 block of Minkler in Montesano on Monday afternoon after Miller became pinned under equipment that went over an embankment.

Miller had died by the time aid arrived on scene.

GHSO says that Miller had been using the Kubota excavator on property belonging to a family member. When he was on the hillside, the machine slipped and rolled.

Family members found Miller pinned underneath.

GHSO issued a statement,

” Our condolences go out to the family and friends of James S. Miller for this very tragic accident.”