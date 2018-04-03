Elma man arrested for attempted assault and felony eluding

An Elma man was arrested on Sunday for attempted assault and felony eluding.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that their officers and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55 year-old Elma man after he attempted to elude them and tried to back over an Elma Officer.

They say on Sunday night just before 10:00pm, an Elma officer recognized a driver whose license was suspended and also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they say he took off at high speeds driving recklessly in the area of the Highway 12 and Highway 8 interchange.

According to police the officers believed they had the suspect stopped in the area of the LDS Church but he attempted to back over an Elma Officer with his vehicle.

The man then led officers at high speed into the Elma RV Park and avoided attempts made to spike the vehicle’s tires before leaving the park.

Officers were able to stop the man on Oakhurst Drive and his vehicle along with a Grays Harbor Sheriff’s and Elma Police vehicle were damaged in the incident.

The officers were not injured.

They say the suspect was detained by a K-9 and arrested without further incident, but suffered minor injuries.