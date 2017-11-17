Elma Library closing to install new carpet

The Elma Timberland Library will be closing for 2.5 weeks.

Timberland Regional Library announced that their Elma location will need to close starting on November 28 to install new carpeting inside the 6,000 sq ft building.

The entire facility is scheduled to reopen on December 16.

According to the library, the project is paid for by a $15,000 grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and from the City of Elma’s library building fund.

The total estimated cost for this project is $30,659.85.

Anyone with books, movies, or other items due during the closure will get an extension until the first open day: Tuesday, December 19, although the book drop will be checked during the renovation.

Any items on hold that would normally be sent to Elma during the closure will be held.

All other local Timberland Libraries will remain open during the Elma closure.