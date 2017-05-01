Elma Citizens of the Year announced May 5

The public is being asked to help recognize the Elma Citizens of the Year.

Elma Chamber of Commerce tells KXRO that they will announce the winners of the 2017 honors at a banquet May 5 at the Elma Eagles, and the public is invited.

Tickets are currently available for the event as they announce Citizens of the Year, Long Term Distinguished Citizen, Teachers of the Year, Long Term Business Achievement Award, and the Above & Beyond Award.

Elma Citizen of the Year Awards Recognition Banquet is May 5, 6-8 p.m. in the Elma Eagles Banquet Hall. Tickets include a prime rib and prawn dinner, silent auction, entertainment and presentation of awards. Entertainment is 6-7 p.m. by Ericka Corbin our Grays Harbor Voice star! Tickets can be purchased at Dennis Company, Elma Variety Store, Elma Pharmacy and Elma Chamber of Commerce.

Elma Chamber of Commerce has received the following nominations for Citizen of the Year awards:

Citizens of the Year Luke & Dodie Brogan, Andrew Basket, Marsha Hendricks, Bo Brown, Mike Mueller Long Term Distinguished Citizen Al Zepp, Bob & Karen Beerbower, Carl Jonsson Teacher of the Year – Elementary Carrie Vessey, Gloria Garnett Teacher of the Year-Middle School Mr. Shelly Arnold, Kimberly Hinderlie Teacher of the Year – High School: Mr. Chris Aiken Young Citizen of the Year Jarred Figlar-Barnes Long Term Business Achievement Award Rusty Tractor Restaurant, Foothills Massage, Jill Warne/Century 21 Real Estate, Elma Feed & Farm Supply, Bayview Building Materials Above & Beyond Award Renee’ Jensen, Summit Pacific Medical Center

For additional information call Elma Chamber of Commerce at 360-482-3055 or email elmachamber@gmail.com.