Elma Bi-Mart delayed until 2019

Bi-Mart is coming to Eagle’s Landing in Elma, but the groundbreaking is delayed a bit.

Originally announced in 2017 as one of 2 new Bi-Mart stores opening on the Olympic Peninsula, the start of an East County location has been pushed back a year.

Don Leber, Vice President of Advertising for Bi-Mart told KXRO on Tuesday that that the Elma store is still a plan, but because of other projects in the PNW, the store will now open sometime in 2019.

The Elma store will join the Aberdeen store, which opened in April 2013, becoming the first store in Western Washington. In Port Orchard, the retailer has opened a store as of this week in a former K-Mart building.

In addition to the Port Orchard Store, Bi-Mart has filed paperwork to start a new store in Caldwell, ID, according to the Idaho Press.

Leber told KXRO that they finish a new location before moving onto the next, and the facility near Boise was able to move forward quicker. This store will be using an already standing building formerly used as a Paul’s Market.

The company, who started in Yakima in 1955, told KXRO in 2013 that they had been looking for an opportunity to open a store within Western Washington for some time when the opportunity came open within the former Rite-Aid building on Myrtle Street.

That building, although larger than their typical stores by almost 10 thousand square feet, provided a location without having to build from the ground up.

Leber says that they have been continuing to look for opportunities in Washington, and Elma made “a lot of sense” due to the intersection of Highway 12 and US 8, as well as the connection between Aberdeen and Port Orchard.

The Elma store, according to Leber, will be their normal building size of 32,000 sq ft. He tells KXRO that typically a store of this size will employ 50-60 people, but may adjust depending on the demand of the area.

The products for the new store will be tailored to the community.

Bi-Mart stores require a membership card to shop inside. The membership program costs $5, and is a lifetime family membership.

The Eagle’s Landing business park at the Gateway to Grays Harbor added a Burger King in October of 2016, becoming the first business on the lot.

Elma Mayor Jim Sorenson told KXRO that he knows of another business currently working on plans for Eagle’s Landing, but details will not be released until negotiations are finalized.