Elma bank skimmers wanted by police

The Elma Police Department is looking for 2 men in an investigation into the theft of banking information.

Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz released the photos of men who were seen installing a “skimming” device at a card reader at the Elma Anchor Bank location.

According to EPD, the men placed the device on June 1 around 7pm, returning the next morning around 7am to change the device.

Similar card readers have been accessed at 2 other banks in the Lacey area.

Anchor Bank is in the process of notifying all customers that may have been affected by this crime.

The suspects were last seen in a gray 2018 Hyundai Tucson bearing WA license #BJK5028. EPD says that this is a rental vehicle from the Seatac Airport, which was rented May 17th to be returned May 31st and is listed as “not returned” by the rental company.

Anyone with information of the crime is asked to call 911 or the Elma Police Department 360-482-3131.