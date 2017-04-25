Elma annexation decision coming this week

Final decision on a possible annexation in Elma is set to be decided this week.

The Grays Harbor County Boundary Review Board will meet on Wednesday, April 26 at 4 pm to discuss the change.

The possible annexation would include lands south of the Elma Elementary School to Highway 12, and from the Elma High School west to Schouweiler Rd, including all properties on the Schouweiler Tract Rd.

A public hearing on annexation was held by the Elma City Council in May of 2016 to discuss changes to the city boundaries.

BOUNDARY REVIEW BOARD AGENDA

Special Meeting

April 26, 2017- 4:00 p.m.

Administration Building, 100 W. Broadway, Suite 1

Montesano, WA 98563

CALL TO ORDER/ROLL CALL

4:00 p.m.

Final decision and Resolution of Findings:

Case No. 2016-002, City of Elma

Potential Executive Session if necessary