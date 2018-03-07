Electronic sniffing dog assists APD in child porn bust

Aberdeen Police got some help while serving a search warrant looking for child pornography.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that Monday morning, they executed a search warrant in Hoquiam.

They say they were assisted by the Hoquiam Police Department and Detective Ian Polhemus from the Seattle Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who brought his K-9 partner Bear.

Bear is an electronic sniffing K-9 that Det. Polhemus uses to search for electronic devices and he had a part in former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle’s case.

According to police the search warrant was served and the lone occupant of the residence was arrested on separate charges.

They say during the search, numerous electronic and video storage devices were found and are being processed for evidence.

The investigation is still on-going.