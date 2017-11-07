Election Day is today

Tonight, voters will be choosing new City Council members, deciding on new fire equipment levies, and choosing representatives for approximately 100 different positions countywide.

With the included advisory votes, all registered voters in Grays Harbor should have received a ballot.

AS of November 1st, around 17% of voters have returned their ballot.

The off year election features City Council seats in all 9 cities within the county. This also includes elections for mayors in McCleary and Oakville.

School, fire, water, park, and public hospital districts across the area will also be featured as they look to fill seats on their boards.

In Pacific County, residents will see a very similar set of ballot issues.

Voters will decide whether or not to institute a one-quarter of one percent real estate excise tax for financing of capital projects.

In addition to the countywide tax, the City of Ilwaco will see a new Mayor, the city of South Bend will retain their Mayor in an unopposed race, and the City of Raymond will choose if they want to retain or replace their current Mayor.

Local ballots are due either put in the mail and postmarked by today or dropped off tonight by 8pm at drop sites throughout the area. These drop sites are listed on paperwork included in your ballot envelope.

Grays Harbor County General Election

-Sample ballot featuring all races in county. Your ballot will not feature all of the races.-

Pacific County General Election

-Sample ballot featuring all races in county. Your ballot will not feature all of the races.-