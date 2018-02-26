Election certified; schools and fire departments to receive funding

The February Special Election has been certified.
According to the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office, all 16 measures passed.
13 total school levy renewal requests from 11 Grays Harbor schools and Mary M. Knight, as well as 3 fire requests were included in this election.
Auditor Chris Thomas tells KXRO that the election had a “slightly lower than expected turnout” of 31.39%, or 10,439 ballots returned out of 33,256 mailed out, which was slightly lower than the 36% that was estimated based on recent February Special elections
“It’s important to participate in the democratic process and have your voice be heard. If you don’t vote you’re letting someone else decide for you. “ -Auditor Chris Thomas
Grays Harbor
February 13, 2018 Special Election
|Number of Precincts
|66
|Number of Registered Voters
|33,256
|Total Ballots Counted
|10,439
|Next Ballot Count On
|FINAL
|Voter Turnout
|31.39%
School
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen PROPOSITION NO. 1|ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|1,774
|60.73%
|LEVY NO
|1,147
|39.27%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,921
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam PROPOSITION NO. 1|HOQUIAM SCHOOL DIST. NO. 28|SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|1,074
|62.01%
|Levy No
|658
|37.99%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,732
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach PROPOSITION NO. 1|NORTH BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 64|
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|1,309
|58.31%
|Levy No
|936
|41.69%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,245
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary PROPOSITION NO.1|MCCLEARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 65|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|332
|59.93%
|Levy No
|222
|40.07%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|554
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma PROPOSITION NO. 1|ELMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 68|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|826
|56.73%
|LEVY NO
|630
|43.27%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,456
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|48
|77.42%
|Levy No
|14
|22.58%
|Total Votes
|62
|100%
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO. 1 LAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97 SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|112
|54.37%
|LEVY NO
|94
|45.63%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|206
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO.2|lAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97|DISSOLUTION AND REAPPORTIONMENT OF DIRECTORS’ DISTRICTS Dissolution and Reapportionment of Directors’ Districts
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|YES
|156
|76.1%
|NO
|49
|23.9%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|205
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis PROPOSITION NO. 1|COSMOPOLIS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 99|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy . . . Yes
|292
|66.21%
|Levy . . . No
|149
|33.79%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|441
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop PROPOSITION NO. 1|SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVYY SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|95
|79.83%
|LEVY NO
|24
|20.17%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|119
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah PROPOSITION NO. 1|WISHKAH VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 117|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|LEVY YES
|169
|64.02%
|LEVY NO
|95
|35.98%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|264
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Education Enrichment Levy
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy…Yes
|21
|55.26%
|Levy…No
|17
|44.74%
|Total Votes
|38
|100%
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville PROPOSITION NO. 1|OAKVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400|EDUCATIONAL AND OPERATION EXPENSES REPLACEMENT LEVY MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION REPLACEMENT LEVY
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|233
|61.64%
|Levy No
|145
|38.36%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|378
Fire
|Fire District 4 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 4 Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Yes
|141
|75.81%
|No
|45
|24.19%
|Total Votes
|186
|100%
|Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #7 Ambulance Transport Service EMS
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|182
|70%
|Levy No
|78
|30%
|Total Votes
|260
|100%
|Fire District 7 Proposition No. 2|Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #7|Ambulance Transport Service
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|162
|63.28%
|Levy No
|94
|36.72%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|256
