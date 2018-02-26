Election certified; schools and fire departments to receive funding

The February Special Election has been certified.

According to the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office, all 16 measures passed.

13 total school levy renewal requests from 11 Grays Harbor schools and Mary M. Knight, as well as 3 fire requests were included in this election.

Auditor Chris Thomas tells KXRO that the election had a “slightly lower than expected turnout” of 31.39%, or 10,439 ballots returned out of 33,256 mailed out, which was slightly lower than the 36% that was estimated based on recent February Special elections

“It’s important to participate in the democratic process and have your voice be heard. If you don’t vote you’re letting someone else decide for you. “ -Auditor Chris Thomas

Grays Harbor

February 13, 2018 Special Election

Number of Precincts 66 Number of Registered Voters 33,256 Total Ballots Counted 10,439 Next Ballot Count On FINAL Voter Turnout 31.39%

School

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen PROPOSITION NO. 1|ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 1,774 60.73% LEVY NO 1,147 39.27% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,921 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam PROPOSITION NO. 1|HOQUIAM SCHOOL DIST. NO. 28|SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVY Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 1,074 62.01% Levy No 658 37.99% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,732 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach PROPOSITION NO. 1|NORTH BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 64| Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 1,309 58.31% Levy No 936 41.69% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,245 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary PROPOSITION NO.1|MCCLEARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 65|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 332 59.93% Levy No 222 40.07% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 554 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 68 – Elma PROPOSITION NO. 1|ELMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 68|REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 826 56.73% LEVY NO 630 43.27% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,456 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 48 77.42% Levy No 14 22.58% Total Votes 62 100% · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO. 1 LAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97 SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES SCHOOL PROGRAM LEVIES Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 112 54.37% LEVY NO 94 45.63% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 206 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault PROPOSITION NO.2|lAKE QUINAULT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97|DISSOLUTION AND REAPPORTIONMENT OF DIRECTORS’ DISTRICTS Dissolution and Reapportionment of Directors’ Districts Measure Vote Vote % YES 156 76.1% NO 49 23.9% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 205 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis PROPOSITION NO. 1|COSMOPOLIS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 99|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % Levy . . . Yes 292 66.21% Levy . . . No 149 33.79% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 441 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop PROPOSITION NO. 1|SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVYY SATSOP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 104 Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 95 79.83% LEVY NO 24 20.17% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah PROPOSITION NO. 1|WISHKAH VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 117|REPLACEMENT OF EXPIRING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY Measure Vote Vote % LEVY YES 169 64.02% LEVY NO 95 35.98% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 264 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Education Enrichment Levy *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Levy…Yes 21 55.26% Levy…No 17 44.74% Total Votes 38 100% · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville PROPOSITION NO. 1|OAKVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400|EDUCATIONAL AND OPERATION EXPENSES REPLACEMENT LEVY MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION REPLACEMENT LEVY *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 233 61.64% Levy No 145 38.36% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 378 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Fire

Fire District 4 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 4 Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy Measure Vote Vote % Yes 141 75.81% No 45 24.19% Total Votes 186 100% · Precinct Results »

Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #7 Ambulance Transport Service EMS Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 182 70% Levy No 78 30% Total Votes 260 100% · Precinct Results »