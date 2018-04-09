Elderly Hoquiam woman defrauded out of $15,000

A 77 year old Hoquiam woman was defrauded out of $15,000 in a scam.

The Hoquiam Police Department says that on the afternoon of April 6, the woman reported she had been the victim of a scam.

The victim said she had been contacted by a “telemarketer” who promised her a return of $60,000 in cash if she was willing to pay a $7,500 fee.

Police say the woman sent a check for $7,500 to an address in Georgia but was contacted a few days later by the “telemarketer” claiming the victim had sent the check to the wrong address.

The victim then sent a second $7,500 check.

Both checks were immediately cashed and there was no way to stop payment.

The Hoquiam Police Department warns that whenever it is too good to be true, it is.

They say it is best to hang-up on scammers and never provide any personal information or payments.

“It is important for family members to be aware of such contacts and calls as scammers tend to victimize the elderly.”