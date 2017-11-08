Eight local schools recognized as Schools of Distinction

Eight local schools have been awarded as schools of distinction.

Sustained improvement over a five-year period in English language arts, math, and graduation rate is the reason for 99 schools across Washington State being recognized with the 2017 School of Distinction award.

The schools in our area that achieved the award include Central Park Elementary, Harbor High, Robert Gray Elementary, Aberdeen High School, East Grays Harbor High, Ocean Shores Elementary, Raymond Jr-Sr High, and South Bend High School.

Aberdeen Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson spoke at last night’s school board meeting about the honor that the four Aberdeen schools received.

The Center for Educational Effectiveness has recognized schools in the top 5% of improvement for their levels.

Elementary and middle schools are recognized for sustained improvement in English language arts and math achievement.

High schools are recognized for sustained improvement in graduation rate over the past five years.

The School of Distinction award is the only award in the state that recognizes schools for sustained growth and improvement over time.