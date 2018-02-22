Ecology Youth Corps provide summer jobs for teens

Applications are now being accepted for Washington teenagers who want to be a part of the Ecology Youth Corps.

In a release, the Youth Corps says that this summer, more than 300 teenagers throughout Washington will hit the road to pick up litter and protect the environment.

In 2017, crews cleaned more than 5,000 miles of roads and picked up more than 1.1 million pounds of litter.

Peter Christiansen, who oversees EYC for the Washington Department of Ecology said, “The Ecology Youth Corps is a terrific first job for young people, and it’s a way they can give back by protecting the environment in their communities”

Applications are now being accepted for summer EYC work, and must be received by April 6.

With more than 30 crews across the state, including one based out of the Aberdeen/Montesano area, the teens chosen will typically work on a crew near their home, earning $11.50 per hour for a four-week session in either early or late summer.

You can apply online and also find schedules, crew locations and other information at www.ecology.wa.gov/eyc. Applications are due by early April.