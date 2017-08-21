The eclipse will start in Grays Harbor just after 9am

Grays Harbor will see a partial solar eclipse today.

Starting at 9:06am, according to multiple sources, the solar eclipse will start to hit Grays Harbor as the moon passes in front of the sun.

All of North America will be within the eclipse, although the closest path of totality will run through Oregon.

The last time the contiguous US saw a total eclipse was in 1979.

The last time an eclipse traveled across the entire country was in 1918.

The entire event will last 2.5 hours, with partial coverage throughout.

The maximum coverage that we will see locally will be 95%, at 10:18am.

According to NASA, the longest period when the moon completely blocks the sun from any location will be about two minutes and 40 seconds.

Partial coverage will continue until 11:36am.

Looking directly at the sun is unsafe except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse (“totality”), when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s bright face, which will happen only within the narrow path of totality (https://go.nasa.gov/2pC0lhe(link is external)).

The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” (example shown at left) or hand-held solar viewers. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun; they transmit thousands of times too much sunlight. Refer to the American Astronomical Society (AAS) Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers(link is external) page for a list of manufacturers and authorized dealers of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products.