East Grays Harbor County Residents can meet the men and women who protect and serve their community, learn about the role of law enforcement, and experience first-hand what policing is all about at the East Grays Harbor FREE Citizens’ Police Academy coming up this February.

The Elma, Montesano, and McCleary Police Departments are partnering with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office to give citizens of East Grays Harbor insight into what officers do while on patrol, conducting investigations, and through the legal process.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that the Citizens’ Police Academy will run from February 7th through March 28th.

Classes will be held at the Elma Fire Department, Wednesday evenings from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm with additional Saturday sessions.

Students will have an opportunity to visit the 911 dispatch center, the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office, and the Grays Harbor Jail.

There will be opportunities to experience first-hand what it’s like to make split second decisions.

The academy is taught by your local law enforcement officers so attendees can hear first-hand what their role is in your community.

The Citizen’s Police Academy will give citizens access to information on how law enforcement functions.

They say the intent of the program is to provide individuals a better understanding of the types of challenges officers face daily.

Applications are being accepted on a first-come basis and class size is limited to 30 students.

Contact the Elma, Montesano, McCleary Police Departments or the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office to get an application.

For more information contact Officer Josh Wheeler at wheeler@cityofelma.com