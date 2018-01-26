East Grays Harbor Citizens’ Academy in need of participants

The East Grays Harbor County Citizens’ Police Academy is looking for a few more residents to join the free learning experience.

Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz says that the class is at risk of going forward at the moment, and to make it a success they will need to fill out the class.

East Grays Harbor residents can use the opportunity to meet and learn from law enforcement and experience many levels of policing first hand.

“Have you ever wondered what’s it like to drive a police car, make traffic stops, investigate a crime or just understand why police officers do what they do every day?”

The free classes start on February 7, be held Wednesday nights from 6:30-8:30 at the Elma Fire Department, with a few sessions held on Saturdays.

“This academy is taught by your local law enforcement officers so attendees can hear first-hand what their role is in your community”, said Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz, ‘The Citizen’s Police Academy will give citizens access to information on how law enforcement functions, and what they can do to improve safety in their own communities”.

This marks the first time that the course has been made available in East County.

Classes will focus on “traffic investigations, domestic violence, drug investigations” as well as other topics.

Schultz said that;

“The intent of the program is to provide individuals a better understanding and appreciation of the types of challenges officers face daily.”

Applications are being accepted on a first-come, basis and class size is limited to 30 students.

Contact the Elma, Montesano, McCleary Police Departments or the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office to obtain an application.

For more information contact Officer Josh Wheeler at wheeler@cityofelma.com.