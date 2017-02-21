East County project under review for wildlife conservation

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on 12 land conservation projects for potential funding that would benefit fish, wildlife and public access to the great outdoors. This includes a project in East Grays Harbor near Vance Creek Park.

The local project incorporates 1,178 acres of wetland and floodplain habitat into the Chehalis Wildlife Area. This is intended to increase opportunities for waterfowl hunting and fishing, as well as provide refuge habitat for salmonids during flood events.

“This is an opportunity to comment on these proposals in the early stages of our strategic thinking,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager.

The department currently owns or manages approximately one million acres in 33 wildlife areas and 700 public water access sites. Those properties provide fish and wildlife habitat, as well as fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities for hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians every year.

“We have a responsibility to safeguard the future of fish and wildlife, while also providing for outdoor recreation in our state,” Wilkerson said. “With suitable habitat for many species declining year after year, acquiring and managing land is one tool we have to provide these public benefits.”

The department will accept written comments through Monday, March 13, 2017.

Descriptions of all 12 proposed projects are available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/acquisitions/.