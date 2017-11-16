East County Citizen’s Academy now open for applications

Applications are now open in East County for anyone who would like to learn more about Law Enforcement in the area.

Elma Police Department has announced the East County Citizen’s Academy.

They say that the goal of the program is to “build citizens’ awareness of police procedures, practice and policies”.

The program is intended to give anyone interested an “inside look” at how each of these operations work so that there can be a better understanding and communication between police and the community, and let the public know “why police respond to various situations in a particular way and how they ultimately handle these situations”.

“We hope to create an alliance that leaves us with voices in the community to act as ambassadors to build solid partnerships, thus creating a better quality of life for those we serve.”

This is a free 8 week program offered by EPD, working with the Montesano and McCleary Police, as well as the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

The program will be held on Wednesday evenings from February 21 to April 11 and the Elma Fire Station at 203 E. Main in Elma. There will also be Saturday classes that will give a chance to tour agencies that work with law enforcement to participate in activities that show the “practical applications” of law enforcement.

Applications are available at the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Elma, Montesano & McCleary Police Departments.

For specific questions about the Academy, please contact Officer Josh Wheeler (360)482-3131 or by email, Wheeler@cityofelma.com