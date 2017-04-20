Earth Day opportunity to assist Camp Bishop

Camp Bishop work crews need more help.

For Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, the YMCA of Grays Harbor is inviting volunteers to assist work being done at Camp Bishop at Lost Lake.

In a release, they say that crews will be “spreading fall-protection bark around the challenge course, splitting and stacking firewood, inspecting and inventorying PFDs and other waterfront equipment, disposing of retired mattresses, building and installing buddy boards at the beach, mowing, clearing trails, clearing and grading the archery range, cleaning and raking the beach, installing coat/towel hooks, posting signage, and so much more”

The work on April 22 will run from 10am-3pm.

Anyone interested in volunteering contact Camp Director Brian Carpenter at 360-581-2330 or bcarpenter@ghymca.net to RSVP.