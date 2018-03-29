Earn $100 for taking part in a Department of Health meeting

Residents can get $100 for participating in a state meeting.

The Washington State Department of Health announced that they will be hosting a series of community engagement meetings asking “How should medical resources be allocated when there aren’t enough for all patients?” and rewarding those who participate.

In a release the DOH says,

“In the event of an extreme crisis or natural disaster, communities may not have enough life-saving medical supplies for all those in need.”

Examples of this include catastrophes such as Hurricane Katrina and the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

“In these situations, care providers must make challenging decisions about how to allocate limited resources such as ventilators and vaccines.”

To better prepare the state for such an emergency, the DOH is developing Crisis Standards of Care. These guidelines will assist healthcare providers in delivering the best possible medical care in extreme crises when there are not enough resources to provide patients the level of care they would receive under normal circumstances.

As part of this process, DOH is hosting a series of community engagement meetings across the state, looking for community input.These meetings will work to create a “Crisis Standards of Care” policy.

They are inviting residents of all walks of life to participate and bring ideas, especially those who are not in medical or emergency management fields.

Space is limited for these events. As an incentive, the first 30 participants to attend and complete the meeting will receive a cash gift card of $100 as a thank you for their input.

Locally, a meeting will be held on Saturday, April 14 from 9:30am-1:30pm at the Grays Harbor College.

Participation is voluntary and all responses will be kept confidential.

Register here:

Vancouver

Clark County Public Health, Center for Community Health

1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd, Bldg 17, Vancouver, WA 98661 [2nd Floor, Conference Room 210C]

Wednesday, April 11, 5:30 – 9:30 PM

Olympia/Tumwater

Washington Department of Health, Tumwater Town Center Offices

101 Israel Road SE, Tumwater, WA 98501 [Town Center 1 – Room 163]

Thursday, April 12, 5:30 – 9:30 PM

Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor College, Schermer Building, Room 4134

1620 Edward P Smith Dr, Aberdeen, WA 98520

Saturday, April 14, 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Bellingham (Completed)

Re Sources Sustainable Living Center

2309 Meridian Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Tuesday, March 13, 5:30 – 9:30 PM

Yakima (Completed)

Henry Beauchamp Community Center

1211 South 7th Street, Yakima, WA 98901 [MLK Room]

Saturday, March 17, 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Wenatchee (Completed)

Wenatchee Convention Center

121 North Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801 [Red Delicious Room]

Sunday, March 18, 1:00 – 5:00 PM

Spokane (Completed)

Deaconess Health Education Center [Room 268]

910 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204

Monday, March 19, 5:30 – 9:30 PM

Meetings will be held primarily in English, but we will do our best to accommodate non-English speaking participants with advanced notice (approximately 10 days before a meeting). To request interpretation services or for any other questions, contact:

Christina Rocks, Community Engagement Manager

Center for Public Affairs

Washington State Department of Health

360-545-7317