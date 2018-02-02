Early numbers show low turnout for mostly school levy election

As of Friday, 14.40% of ballots have been returned for the February Special Election.

In total, 33,205 ballots had been sent out to voters for a number of issues, including 13 total school requests and 3 fire department requests.

11 local schools, plus Mary M. Knight, were included in this election. Lake Quinault had 2 issues on the ballot.

The majority of the ballot consists of renewed school levies, as the State continues to find a way to and a process of fully funding education. Legislators are working to follow a court mandated decision to establish a plan for fully funding K-12 public education by 2018.

At this time, the full details of the plan and how funds will be allocated are not completely clear.

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Alicia Henderson told KXRO in an interview that while the funding to maintain state mandated education may be coming from the state instead of primarily property taxes, not renewing these levies could cause extracurricular activities, sports programs, and after-school functions to be eliminated.

In early numbers, Wishkah residents have shown the highest turnout with 22.6%. The Taholah School District has the lowest turnout at only 3.15%.

School District Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen 10,461 1,410 13.48% Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam 5,967 858 14.38% Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach 5,678 1,012 17.82% Sch Dist 65 – McCleary 1,828 228 12.47% Sch Dist 68 – Elma 4,701 614 13.06% Sch Dist 77 – Taholah 445 14 3.15% Sch Dist 97 – Quinault 539 79 14.66% Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis 1,257 222 17.66% Sch Dist 104 – Satsop 367 49 13.35% Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah 593 134 22.60% Sch Dist 79 – M Knight 102 14 13.73% Sch Dist 400 – Oakville 1,267 147 11.60% Fire District Fire District 4 408 73 17.89% Fire District 7 724 130 17.96%

An additional count of ballots is scheduled for Monday, February 5.

Voters have until Tuesday, February 13, 2018