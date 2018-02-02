Early numbers show low turnout for mostly school levy election

As of Friday, 14.40% of ballots have been returned for the February Special Election.
In total, 33,205 ballots had been sent out to voters for a number of issues, including 13 total school requests and 3 fire department requests.
11 local schools, plus Mary M. Knight, were included in this election. Lake Quinault had 2 issues on the ballot.
The majority of the ballot consists of renewed school levies, as the State continues to find a way to and a process of fully funding education. Legislators are working to follow a court mandated decision to establish a plan for fully funding K-12 public education by 2018.
At this time, the full details of the plan and how funds will be allocated are not completely clear.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Alicia Henderson told KXRO in an interview that while the funding to maintain state mandated education may be coming from the state instead of primarily property taxes, not renewing these levies could cause extracurricular activities, sports programs, and after-school functions to be eliminated.
In early numbers, Wishkah residents have shown the highest turnout with 22.6%. The Taholah School District has the lowest turnout at only 3.15%.
|School District
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|10,461
|1,410
|13.48%
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|5,967
|858
|14.38%
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|5,678
|1,012
|17.82%
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|1,828
|228
|12.47%
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|4,701
|614
|13.06%
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|445
|14
|3.15%
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|539
|79
|14.66%
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis
|1,257
|222
|17.66%
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|367
|49
|13.35%
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|593
|134
|22.60%
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight
|102
|14
|13.73%
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|1,267
|147
|11.60%
|Fire District
|Fire District 4
|408
|73
|17.89%
|Fire District 7
|724
|130
|17.96%
An additional count of ballots is scheduled for Monday, February 5.
Voters have until Tuesday, February 13, 2018
|Lake Quinault School District No. 97 – two-year levy operation and maintenance
|Lake Quinault School District No. 97 – dissolution and reappointment of directors’ districts
|Cosmopolis School District No. 99 – two-year replacement educational programs and operations levy
|Hoquiam School District No. 28 – two-year excess property tax levy for expenses not covered by the state
|Wishkah Valley School District No. 11 7 – two-year replacement educational programs and operations levy
|North Beach School District No. 64 – two-year replacement levy for educational programs and operations
|Aberdeen School District No. 5 – two-year replacement of expiring educational programs and operations levy
|Oakville School District No. 400 – two-year general fund maintenance & operations levy
|Satsop School District No.104 – two-year replacement of expiring educational programs and operations levy
|Taholah School District No. – two-year replacement of expiring educational programs and operations levy
|Mary M. Knight School District No. 311 – two-year school education enrichment levy
|McCleary School Disrict No.65 – two-year replacement of expiring educational programs and operations levy
|Elma School District No.68 – two-year replacement of expiring educational programs and operations levy
|Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 4 – 1-year Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy
|Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 7 – 6-year Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
|Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 7 – 4-Year Excess levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service