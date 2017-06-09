E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Foundation scholarships open to local students

College students who graduated from a Grays Harbor school are eligible for scholarships.

The Grays Harbor College says that any current college and graduate school students, who graduated from a local high school, are encouraged to apply for a scholarship with the E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Foundation.

To qualify, applicants must have a minimum cumulate grade point average of 3.0 (as of June 25) and reside in Grays Harbor County. Undergraduate applicants must be 22 years of age or younger as of June 25 in the year when the application is submitted; graduate applicants must be 24 years of age or younger by that date.

The college says that in previous years, undergraduates were eligible to receive as much as $3,000 per year, while graduate students were eligible to receive as much as $5,000.

These funds are paid directly to the student’s college to offset the cost of tuition, room, board and other fines.

Applications are available now through the Grays Harbor College Foundation website at www.ghc.edu/foundation/bishop.

Applications must be submitted no later than July 2 and recipients will be announced by August 1.

Started more than 30 years ago by the Bishop Foundation, this scholarship fund is designated for students in their third or fourth years of accredited four-year college or universities, as well as for students in their first two years of accredited graduate schools.

This includes students who are enrolling in GHC’s new Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs, who meet the Bishop program qualifications.

The Grays Harbor College Foundation administers the scholarship program and students may contact the Foundation office for further information, 360.538.4234, lisa.smith@ghc.edu.