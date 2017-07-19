E-DUI tickets start next week

Beginning July 23, it will be against the law for Washington drivers to use hand-held electronics while they are driving.

This includes all electronic devices—cell phones, tablets, laptops and video games.

Tickets for driving while using hand-held electronics will go on your record and be reported to your insurance company.

A Driving Under the Influence of Electronics ticket will cost more than before.

E-DUI tickets will cost $136 for the first offense and $234 for the second offense within five years.

The new law was enacted by the state Legislature this year.

According to the Washington state Traffic Safety Commission, fatalities from distracted driving increased 32 percent from 2014 to 2015 in Washington, and one-quarter of all crashes involved a cell phone in use just prior to the crash.