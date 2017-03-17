E. coli illnesses linked to soy nut butter increase as recall expands

A second child in Washington became seriously ill after eating a soy nut butter product included as part of a nationwide illness outbreak and food recall.

The Washington State Department of Health is urging people in Washington to double-check their cupboards for I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter and other products recalled after people who ate them became ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the federal Food and Drug Administration and state health departments including Washington are investigating an ongoing outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli reported from several states.

The CDC recommends that consumers do not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter, I.M. Healthy Granola, or Dixie Diner’s Club Carb Not Beanit Butter, regardless of the date of purchase or the date listed on the container.

Health officials say that even if a portion of the products were eaten or served and no one became sick, the remaining product should be sealed in a bag and thrown in the trash so that children, pets, or other animals can’t eat it.

The symptoms can vary but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Most people get better within 5–7 days, but some infections are severe or even life-threatening.