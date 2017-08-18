DUI patrols increase into Labor Day Weekend

Extra Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over patrols scheduled into September.

The Washington State Patrol announced that they are working with law enforcement agencies around the state for extra DUI patrols from August 18 through September 4.

According to WSP, during 2016, impaired drivers were involved in crashes that resulted in 277 deaths and another 286 serious injuries. The WSP arrested 12,949 impaired drivers last year. Each summer in Washington State, an average of 149 people die in traffic collisions.

“This is the deadliest season of the year on our roads. The extra patrols will be targeting impaired drivers in an effort to reduce the number of serious injury and fatality collisions in our state. Impaired driving includes alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs, and other substances that cause impairment. It is illegal to drive after consuming any drugs or alcohol that cause impairment.”

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is funded through Target Zero, the state program with a goal of no traffic deaths or serious injuries in our state by 2030.