DUI driver goes up embankment outside Cosmopolis

A Cosmopolis man drove up an embankment just south of the city while driving under the influence on Saturday night, just before 10pm.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the 29 year old man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer north into the Cosmopolis hill. As he was driving, the man struck the guardrail, sending him into the southbound lanes and up an embankment.

The man was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, although the SUV was totaled at the scene.

WSP says that the man was charged with a DUI and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for injuries.