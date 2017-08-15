DUI driver causes accident with motorcycle

2 people on a motorcycle were sent to the hospital after a drunk driver pulled out in front of them in Pacific Councy.

The Washington State Patrol reports to KXRO that a 56 year old man and woman from Kirkland were riding south on Highway 101 on their 2015 BMW R12 motorcycle Monday afternoon around 3pm when the accident occurred near Bay Center, south of South Bend.

According to WSP, as they were heading south, a 72 year old Tenino man was stopped on Baycenter Road in his 2017 Kia Sorento. The Tenino man reportedly pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing the accident.

Both Kirkland riders were taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital for their injuries and the motorcycle was totaled at the scene.

The Tenino man was arrested for DUI and booked into the Pacific County Jail.