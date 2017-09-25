DUI collision sends three to the hospital and one to jail

A DUI collision in Hoquiam sent three to the hospital, a car into a building, and one to jail this weekend.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that officers were sent to a two vehicle, injury collision at 22nd Street and Simpson Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday.

At the scene they found a red, 2014 Toyota Corolla sedan with extensive damage in front of a building off of the intersection.

The other car, a gray 2003 Audi sedan, was in a small parking area near the alley behind the same building.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicated the 19-year old Hoquiam driver of the Audi had just left a residence on Cherry Street and friends had apparently attempted to stop him from driving since he was intoxicated.

They say the driver was seen driving away at a high rate of speed while swerving.

According to police it appears he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Toyota in the middle of the intersection on Simpson Avenue.

The force of the collision sent the Toyota careening into the corner of the building before it came to rest on the front porch area.

Police say the driver and two passengers of the Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Hoquiam Fire Department and all three were transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Audi was found at the scene and police say he told officers he had just left a friend’s house and when he hit the other car; he panicked and ran off but then decided it was best to come back.

He was arrested and transported to the Hoquiam Police Department for additional tests before being booked into the City Jail pending further investigation.

As one of the passengers in the Toyota was undergoing surgery at Community Hospital, subsequent charges will be dependent on the extent of injuries.

If the injuries are serious, the driver of the Audi could be charged with the felony crime of vehicular assault.

The building at the corner of the intersection appeared to have suffered extensive structural damage.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.