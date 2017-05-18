Drugs or alcohol involved in East County accident

A drunk driver was injured after his car rolled near Elma.

WSP tells KXRO that the 25 year old Portland man was driving at a high rate of speed on SR 8, just outside of Elma.

As he was driving east, his 2008 Volvo C30 left the road, striking an embankment, and rolling 2 times before landing on the roof.

The driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries and the car was totaled and impounded at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

WSP says that drugs or alcohol were involved.