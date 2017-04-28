Drug Take Back Day in local cities Saturday

4 local Drug Take Back Days will happen this weekend.

Each year, the Drug Enforcement Agency and local police work together to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday April 29, 2017, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the public can drop off any unused and unwanted prescription medications at one of 180 collection sites in the Pacific Northwest.

In Grays Harbor, the Hoquiam, Montesano, and Elma Police Departments will all hold events.

In Pacific County, the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments will work with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office for a drop site.

This service is free of charge, “no questions asked”.

Only pills and other solids, like patches, can be brought to the collection sites – liquids and needles or other sharps will not be accepted.

This event will go on even if the Federal Government shuts down this weekend.

In a release, the DEA says that when the results of the 12 Take Back Days for the PNW are combined, DEA and its state, local and tribal law-enforcement and community partners removed over 332,704 (166.4 tons) of medication from circulation. Since the program began seven years ago, 7.1 million pounds – more than 3,500 tons of drugs have been collected nationwide.

Anyone outside the Grays Harbor area can find a collection site by visiting www.dea.gov, and clicking the “Got Drugs?” or by calling 1-800-882-9529.

Take Back Day: Saturday, April 29, 2017 10:00 am – 2:00 pm