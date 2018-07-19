Drug induced DUI suspected in Hoquiam accident

Driving under the influence of drugs is believed to be the cause of an accident in Downtown Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Police Department report that they were called after a red Camaro was driving on Emerson Ave, allegedly “swerving all over the road”.

They tell KXRO that at one point, a resident said that the car crossed the centerline, almost causing a head-on collision.

Shortly after, officers were told that the Camaro struck cars parked in the 700 block of Simpson Avenue and the driver left the car and was “stuffing items into a backpack in the trunk”.

When officers got to the scene, they conducted field sobriety tests on the 27-year old Ocean Shores driver, who they say appeared to be impaired, although there was no sign that it was due to alcohol. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and transported to the Hoquiam City Jail.

There was extensive damage to the Camaro as well as the two unoccupied vehicles struck on the side of the road.

At the jail, a Washington State Patrol Trooper conducted an evaluation and search warrants were issued for a blood test and for the vehicle. Inside the Camaro were drug paraphernalia including a suspected heroin syringe.

Hoquiam Police say that citizens “should always call 911 to report dangerous drivers as officers suspect there are more and more people driving under the influence of drugs. Unfortunately, these drivers are more difficult to detect than drivers impaired by alcohol” and that they “seem to be typically finding the drug impaired drivers when they crash or cause a collision”.