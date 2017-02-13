Driving under the influence puts one in Harborview & another in Willapa Hospital

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 22 year old Raymond man was driving north on Highway 101, heading toward South Bend, when the accident occurred.

As the man was driving his 1998 Ford Ranger, with an 18 year old South Bend woman in the passenger seat, the truck left the road and struck a tree stump.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and the State Patrol says that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The South Bend woman was life flighted to Harborview Medical Center, with the driver taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital.

Her condition is not currently known.

The driver was charged with Vehicular Assault and booked into Pacific County Jail.