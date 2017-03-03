Drivers should prepare, 2 years of McCleary road closures are coming

Crews are already beginning preliminary work this week on State Route 8 near McCleary as they prepare for 2 years of road closures.

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed to KXRO that the project to remove fish barriers on the Middle and East Fork Wildcat Creek are moving forward and drivers should prepare.

Doug Adamson with WSDOT told KXRO that a date is still pending for the closure of the intersection of SR 108 and SR 8, although they anticipate it will occur this spring.

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, March 6, crews will close the right lane of westbound State Route 8 in McCleary between milepost 6.5 and 7.4. The around the clock right lane closure will allow crews to stage equipment and install temporary lighting connected to a fish barrier removal project. The right lane will reopen at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 10.

Drivers in both directions of SR 8 can expect daytime single-lane and shoulder closures in both directions.

Drivers currently can expect single-lane closures and shoulder closures in each direction. When the project is underway, WSDOT will be alternating closures on the east and westbound lanes of SR 8, moving drivers onto one side of the highway as they work on the other side.

SR 8 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from spring 2017 through summer 2019.

Along with the closures, the SR 8 speed limit will be temporarily reduced from 60 mph to 45 mph for the duration of the two-year project.

WSDOT plans to announce the date for the SR 8 reconfiguration and intersection closure when it is officially scheduled.